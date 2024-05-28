They Live Made Roddy Piper And Keith David 'Beat The Hell' Out Of Each Other

Leave it to John Carpenter to inject scathing social commentary into a film where the ugly reality of a hyper-capitalist world is revealed after wearing sunglasses that also unmask aliens living among the populace. These special sunglasses unlock the core of "They Live," which highlights the constant subliminal messaging that humans are subjected to by the affluent — in this case, aliens posing as humans, who are bent on depleting Earth's resources. We follow blank-slate everyman John Nada (Roddy Piper), a drifter who surveys his surroundings with cool indifference until he stumbles upon a nefarious conspiracy, revealed through the sunglasses that challenge the traditional normalcy of perceived reality. Shaken to the core, Nada desperately wishes to confide in someone but is left to contend with this revelation without any real allies.

Frank (Keith David) is the only person he can dream of confiding in. When Frank and Nada meet in an alley, the former senses something is amiss, and asks Nada to leave him alone. What follows is perhaps one of the most intense, visceral brawls between two people rooted in their perspectives, where neither is ready to bow down to the other or listen to what they have to say. Car windows are shattered as the two engage in this battle, almost like they're in a fighting ring, desperate to beat their opponent to a pulp. While Frank fights ferociously out of self-preservation and the stubborn wish to not get involved, Nada kicks, punches, and knocks him down so that Frank can put on the glasses and see the world for what it is.

Carpenter spoke to American Cinematographer and explained the mechanics of the scene, including how Piper's experience as a former wrestling champion helped shape the physicality of the tense confrontation.