The Mind-Bending Plot Of Samuel L. Jackson And John Travolta's Basic Explained

Few might remember John McTiernan's 2003 military thriller "Basic," a film that was, at the time, touted as a grand reunion between "Pulp Fiction" stars John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson. Because of its star power, "Basic" cost $50 million to make, but raked in a paltry $43 million at the box office. It currently sits at a 21% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and I recall reading Roger Ebert's scathing one-star review with a wince; Ebert said that "Basic" was "was not a film that could be understood," stating that it was so twisty and full of trickery that is might be better called a "jerk-around movie." To elucidate on Ebert's point, the plot description for "Basic" on Wikipedia runs eleven paragraphs. The film is only 98 minutes long.

The plot can, however, be explained (kind of), and we shall now, dear readers, endeavor to unpack this forgotten 2003 thriller for all future generations. In so doing, we may achieve a brief moment of catharsis. Or perhaps we'll merely be reminiscing about the cruddy cinema of the early 2000s, when there were scads of forgettably terse military dramas that most audiences don't remember.

The plot of "Basic" is more or less a "Rashomon" story set against the backdrop of a military training exercise in Panama. A team of Army Rangers, led by the ballbusting Sergeant Nathan West (Samuel L. Jackson) trek out into the woods during a storm for their training, with only a few of them returning. The survivors are the grievously wounded Kendall (Giovanni Ribisi) and the tight-lipped Dunbar (Brian Van Holt) who murdered his superior officer Mueller (Dash Mihok) in self-defense.

The story only gets more twisted from here, so hang on tight.