Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Haneek Required Some Complicated Hair And Makeup

In the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "Sanctuary" (November 29, 1993), the station is visited by a previously-unseen species called the Skrreeans, appearing out of the nearby wormhole to the Gamma Quadrant. The Skrreeans have trouble communicating at first, as the station's universal translator can't get a handle on their language. Eventually, the translator kicks in, and a woman named Haneek (Deborah May) steps forward to speak for the Skrreeans. She explains that their species was recently conquered by the military force of T-Rogorans and kept under military occupation for years. It wasn't until the T-Rogorans were conquered by an even more powerful military — the Dominion — that they were freed. Now the Skrreeans wander the galaxy, lost and homeless, looking for a new homeworld.

At first Major Kira (Nana Visitor) seems amenable to the idea of the Skrreeans settling on her nearby home planet of Bajor ... until she learns that there are millions of them. Bajor, too, is still recovering from a recent military occupation and is experiencing famine. They wouldn't be able to accommodate the refugees. The Skrreeans, however, become convinced that Bajor is a holy land foreseen by their religious texts and insist on settling there. As more and more Skrreeans begin coming to the station, the locals begin to complain. Not everyone is tolerant.

The makeup used to realize the Skrreeans wasn't easy to apply. The Skrreeans had rough skin that would flake off when dried, and every actor had to wear a "coating" on their faces, necks, and ears. It wasn't comfortable. Actress May spoke with StarTrek.com back in 2017 about playing Haneek, and how she hated the makeup and hairdo she was shouldered with.