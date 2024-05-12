The Firehose Scene In Stephen King's Carrie Caused A Serious, Real-Life Injury

"Carrie" is the book that put Stephen King on the map. When King wrote it, he was struggling financially, eking out a living selling short stories and teaching high school. Then he sat down to write what was first a short story that turned into a novella that turned into a novel. The novel was "Carrie," the story of a bullied teenage girl with telekinesis. The book wasn't a blockbuster when it was published in hardcover, but by the time it hit paperback, it flew off the shelves and King was on his way to becoming one of the best-selling novelists of all time. Sure enough, Hollywood came calling. The book was published in 1974, and by 1976, Brian De Palma's dreamy film adaptation arrived in theaters, starring Sissy Spacek as poor, doomed Carrie White, a girl who is tormented by pretty much everyone, including her Bible-loving mother (played by Piper Laurie) and her classmates.

Like the book, the film was a hit, both critically and commercially. It even landed Oscar nominations for both Spacek and Laurie. These days, King fans hail it as one of the best adaptations of his books. It's certainly one of the most stylish, with De Palma using every trick he knows to ramp up King's prose. Of course, anyone who knows anything about "Carrie" knows the film's big, violent climax. Even if you haven't seen the movie or read the book, you likely know how things turn out: the bullies dump pig's blood on Carrie's head at the prom and Carrie goes berserk and kills everyone with her mind powers. As it turns out, shooting that big ending resulted in a real-life injury for one of the film's cast members.