Paramount Tried To Combine Movie Theaters With TV - And It Failed Spectacularly

At the Academy Awards in 1929, Charles Reisner's "The Hollywood Revue of 1929" was nominated for Best Picture. "Revue" is a relative obscurity to modern audiences — even less well-known than that year's Best Picture winner "The Broadway Melody" — and it may even baffle certain viewers. True to its title, "The Hollywood Revue" is a collection of musical numbers, comedic sketches, and dramatic scenes, all played out "live" on a theater stage. A curtain closes and opens in between each number, and two emcees — Jack Benny and Conrad Nagel — introduce each vignette.

Such filmed stage performances may look a little odd to the modern eye, but they were common throughout the '20s and '30s. Few audiences (outside of New York, anyway) had access to high-end live theater, and Hollywood was happy to step in to provide. Studios would distribute such revues as, essentially, a Broadway substitute, allowing distant viewers to experience the theater events they read about in the papers.

Filmed revues, however, fell out of favor in the 1940s, mostly because cinema was becoming a more codified medium. It also didn't help that television could outstrip filmed revues by providing audiences with live broadcasts of theater shows or, even more novel, sporting events. Only concert films survived in movie theaters, and it's a trend that persists to this day (one of the biggest films of 2023 was Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour").

Bernard F. Dick's 2021 book "Engulfed: The Death of Paramount Pictures and the Birth of Corporate Hollywood," fills in that obscure interstitial chapter of Hollywood history, when the blending of theater and cinema gave way to the separation of cinema and television. It also recalls a misguided attempt by Paramount to, sometime in the late '40s, shunt TV signals into theaters.

It wasn't well-received.