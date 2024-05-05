Obi-Wan's Fighting Style In Rebels Is A Thoughtful, Evolutionary Star Wars Easter Egg

What makes a great lightsaber fight? The three-way rumpus between the young Obi-Wan Kenobi, his mentor Qui Gon-Jinn, and their horned — not horny, important difference that — opponent Darth Maul in "The Phantom Menace" is unrivaled for sheer athletic grace. (Being accompanied by one of the greatest pieces of "Star Wars" music doesn't hurt, either.) Yet, for emotional stakes, it's got nothing on Obi-Wan clashing with his Padawan, Anakin Skywalker, in "Revenge of the Sith" and especially Anakin/Darth Vader's bouts with his son Luke from the original trilogy.

If we're talking about scuffles that merge fluid choreography with emotion-driven storytelling, though, it's hard to top "Star Wars Rebels." Being animated not only makes it easier for the series to construct visually dynamic lightsaber duels but also to do so in a way that serves a myriad of purposes. Those can be as simple as establishing that a mysterious villain like the Grand Inquisitor is not to be trifled with, or exploring the guilt that the Mandalorian Rebel Sabine Wren feels from building weapons that were used by the Empire to hurt her people. Or how about the devastating showdown between Ahsoka Tano and Vader on Malachor, where Anakin's Padawan finally confirms the truth about Vader's identity?

Exceptional as all of these moments are, it's Obi-Wan's rematch with Maul in season 3's "Twin Suns" that's not only the greatest of the bunch, but it's also notable for the way it subtly reflects Obi-Wan's evolution as a character across the larger franchise. In point of fact, his fighting style in this scene is something of an Easter egg, unifying Obi-Wan's different iterations over time and across mediums.