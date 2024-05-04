George Takei Had A Casting Idea Of His Own For Sulu In J.J. Abrams' Star Trek

Director J.J. Abrams' philosophy toward making his 2009 reboot of "Star Trek" likely involved a lot of uses of the words "high octane" and "kicked into overdrive." The characters in Abrams' "Star Trek" resemble the ones we all remember from the 1966 TV series, but electrified for a modern, action-hungry audience. Kirk (Chris Pine) is not just a captain who rules by instinct and occasionally snogs alien women (as William Shatner did), but a rash, skirt-chasing, destructive young punk who gets into bar brawls. Spock (Zachary Quinto) is not merely a logical scientist who, under rare circumstances, lets his human emotions slip through his stony visage (as Leonard Nimoy was), but a perpetually annoyed pill who, more regularly, is given to flights of rage and/or romance.

In the case of Sulu (John Cho), he is not merely a capable pilot with unusual hobbies, a great sense of humor, and a weaponized side-eye (like George Takei), but a master swordsman and affable action hero with a streak of commanding sternness. John Cho was something of an unusual choice to play a "young" Sulu, as Cho was about 37 during the filming of Abrams' film while Takei made the original "Star Trek" when he was 29.

In 2007, IGN interviewed Takei about the new "Star Trek," back when the new film was still in the early stages of its production. Audiences and journalists already knew that the new film was to feature younger versions of the classic "Star Trek" characters, and there was, at the time, a lot of speculation as to who should play which role. Back then, Takei had a very clear idea as to who he wanted to play a young Sulu: John Lim, one of the stars of "Star Trek: New Voyages."