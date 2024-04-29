20th Century Fox's First Female President Started A Police Chase On Her First Day

If you were around in 1980, you can, sadly, imagine the confusion that might be caused if a woman drove up to the 20th Century Fox gate on Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles and claimed to be the new head of the studio. This simply didn't happen. Women didn't run Hollywood studios.

Someone had to shatter that glass ceiling, and Sherry Lansing was as qualified as anyone to do it. She started out as an actor (appearing opposite John Wayne in Howard Hawks' swan song "Rio Lobo"), but quickly grew dissatisfied with that area of the industry. She was far more interested in the behind-the-scenes aspect of filmmaking, and quickly proved she possessed the savvy and good taste to succeed as an executive. At Columbia Pictures, she was one of the driving forces behind such critical/commercial successes as "The China Syndrome" and "Kramer vs. Kramer" (the latter of which won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture).

This made Lansing a hot Hollywood commodity, and 20th Century Fox, which was riding high on the transformative success of George Lucas' "Star Wars," made her the first female head of production at a major studio. Excellent decision? Absolutely. They just probably should've informed security that they'd hired her.