Christopher Walken's Best Role Came With An Unforgettable Slap In The Face

Michael Cimino's "The Deer Hunter" is a scalding experience. Over three hours, we get to know a group of Western Pennsylvania steelworkers who are plucked from their blue-collar town and thrust into the confounding hell of the Vietnam War. These are not complicated men. Left to their own devices, they'd put in their 40 hours a week, and spend their free time either throwing back beers at their local bar or tracking deer in the Appalachian Mountains.

Cimino lets us get comfortable with his characters in their natural habitat, so that, when they're captured by Viet Cong soldiers, and, among other tortures, forced to play Russian roulette for the gambling pleasure of their captors, we share their bewilderment and outright terror. This is where "The Deer Hunter" also becomes a problematic experience. Though the Viet Cong unquestionably abused prisoners of war, there is no substantial evidence that they forced American soldiers to play Russian roulette. It's an odd invention on Cimino's part, but, dramatically, it is brutally, viscerally effective.

These scenes are scarring because Cimino cast some of the greatest actors of their generation. Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, and John Savage are fully committed, particularly in the Russian roulette sequences, where one pull of the trigger could explode their skulls. That they're harrowingly believable should come as no surprise. That they required a little extra motivation to launch these moments over the top might raise eyebrows — especially considering the methods employed to elicit the desired degree of emotion