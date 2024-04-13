How Apollo 13's VFX Team Faked A Rocket Launch With A Fire Extinguisher

Ron Howard's 1995 film "Apollo 13" is an effective thriller even when forearmed with the knowledge that the three astronauts depicted returned to Earth okay. For those unfamiliar with the Apollo 13 mission, in April of 1970, Jim Lovell, Jack Swigert, and Fred Haise took a shuttle into space, hoping to land on the moon. An electrical problem, however, caused an explosion on the craft, and the astronauts lost a great deal of their oxygen supply. With resources nil and communication limited, the astronauts had to find a way to survive in space and return to Earth alive. Sadly, they didn't get to walk on the moon.

In Howard's film, the astronauts were played by Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and Bill Paxton, while Ed Harris played their contact back at NASA. The film was nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won two for Best Sound and Best Editing. It lost Best Visual Effects to "Babe."

Robert Legato was in charge of special effects, and both he and Howard felt that using stock footage of actual shuttle launches would look tacky. Howard instructed Legato to shoot and pace the shuttle launch sequences as one might a Martin Scorsese movie. Impressively, Legato filmed one of the wide shots of the shuttle using an off-the-shelf Revell-brand shuttle model. The shots of the model were digitized and altered to look more authentic. One wouldn't be able to tell that it wasn't the real deal.

In 2019, Legato spoke with Vulture about "Apollo 13," specifically the larger, 40-foot model he built for the film's previsualization phase. For the "rocket smoke," Legato just used a run-of-the-mill fire extinguisher.