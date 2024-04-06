Marvel's New Fantastic Four Movie Could Feature The Future Foundation

For the uninitiated (or anyone who just can't keep Marvel Comics straight anymore – you're not alone), Future Foundation is a fictional organization created by Reed Richards during Jonathan Hickman's 2010 "Fantastic Four" comic arc. Essentially a combination think tank, research group, and young superhero team, Future Foundation was designed to empower a new generation of heroes to help solve the trickiest, toughest problems the world has to face. According to Comic Book Resources, Richards first introduced it after deciding that another superhero group, The Singularity, had become too reactionary and set in its ways.

In one issue, the new group is compared directly to Professor Xavier's school for mutants, earning the nickname "Richards School for Gifted Youngsters," but the organization has also featured a surprisingly wide-ranging roster of heroes — including some who aren't exactly up-and-comers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Along with the Fantastic Four, She-Hulk, Ant-Man, Spider-Man, and Quicksilver's daughter Luna Maximoff are among the heroes who at one point held membership in the group.

If the MCU does introduce the Future Foundation, there are plenty of different plot threads they could choose to follow. The group at one point played a huge part in trying to prevent the incursion of worlds within the multiverse and helped rebuild afterward. They've also faced off against the High Evolutionary, a Kree army, and Mad Celestials. With this in mind, it's perfectly possible the MCU's Future Foundation — if it does happen — could connect back to seeds the saga planted back in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," or even "Eternals." No matter what plot Marvel follows, the addition of the Future Foundation would be a great change of pace for a hero team that so far seems to be impossible to successfully bring to the big screen.