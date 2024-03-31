Stranger Things' Gory Mind Flayer VFX Were Almost Too Graphic For Netflix

The 1980s was truly a golden era for Gooey Cinema (trademark pending). It wasn't just hard-R horror pictures like David Cronenberg's "The Fly" or Chuck Russell's "The Blob"; from the sheer variety of slimes in the original "Ghostbusters" and "Ghostbusters II" to Marty (Martin Casella) hallucinating peeling bloody wads of skin off his face in "Poltergeist" (not to mention those poor kiddos getting drenched in mudwater and milk in "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids"), filmmakers were always finding excuses to cover the screen — and their actors — with ooze or invent horrifying creatures they could blow up into chunks of gunk à la the "Gremlins" microwave scene.

So, naturally, when the Duffer Brothers got the green light for their '80s sci-fi horror pastiche "Stranger Things," the pair were eager to create all manner of goo-coated monstrosities like the ones they loved growing up. There was just one problem: As one of the show's visual effects supervisors, Martin Pelletier, explained to Vulture in 2019, covering your real-world sets in actual gloop and glop "requires really long reset times, and it's not always convenient," as opposed to the mess-free magic of CGI. That being the case, the Duffers kept things simpler in season 1 by only focusing on the Demogorgon, a creeptastic but not-so-sticky beastie from the alternate dimension known as the Upside Down.

Of course, once the show became a monster hit for Netflix, the Duffers had the capital they needed to indulge their love of viscid effects. "So, going into 'Stranger Things 3,' the number one thing they said was, if we are going to make a creature in CGI, it has to be insanely wet and slimy and stick. Everything has to drip," Pelletier recalled. Even then, however, they couldn't let their gooier dreams run completely wild.