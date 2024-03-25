Mark Wahlberg Had Some Beef With The Departed Director Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese's 2006 film "The Departed," a remake of Andrew Lau's and Alan Mak's 2002 cop drama "Infernal Affairs," was about a criminal (Matt Damon) who had been raised by a mob boss (Jack Nicholson) specifically to infiltrate the Boston PD. At the same time, a cop (Leonard DiCaprio) was assigned a deep, deep undercover mission into Nicholson's mob, having to pose as a career criminal. Both occupied their roles for years and began to doubt their identities. "The Departed" is one of Scorsese's more awarded films, which is strange as he has made several much better films since (for my money, "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Silence," and "Killers of the Flower Moon" are all stone-cold classics).

"The Departed" was nominated for five Academy Awards and won four, for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Editing. The only actor nominated for the film was Mark Wahlberg, playing a very aggressive and extremely Bostonian Staff Sergeant named Sean Dignam. Dignam didn't play a major role in the film's story, but he wielded the c-word with aplomb. At the time, many Oscar pundits found it unusual that Wahlberg was nominated and not Damon, DiCaprio, Nicholson, or even Alec Baldwin, who played one of Sean Dignam's tough-talking associates. To this day, it is Wahlberg's only Oscar nomination for acting (he was also nominated for the Best Picture nominee "The Fighter," which he produced).

Wahlberg recently admitted on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast that he didn't bring a great attitude to the set of "The Departed." He was pissed about not playing the role he wanted, and he also butted heads with Scorsese about, of all things, his hair.