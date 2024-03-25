Only A Few Actors Can Say They've Played More Than One Disney Princess On Screen

It's a testament to Disney's branding that mainstream audiences don't necessarily know who directed or starred in some of their better-known movies. Although many have seen the studio's 1950 animated feature "Cinderella," most audiences wouldn't be able to tell you that Ilene Woods played the title character, or that Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske, and Clyde Geronimi directed the film. Disney's "Aladdin" changed that with the casting of Robin Williams as the Genie. And the trend of hiring known screen celebrities, often not voice actors, to sell an animated feature to a broad audience went to a whole other level in the wake of DreamWorks' "Shrek." The advent of the internet also helped certain actresses become known among Disney fans. Nowadays, many adults know the names of the actresses who played characters like Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, or Ariel the Mermaid.

By Disney's own selection, there are thirteen "official" Disney Princesses: Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora (from "Sleeping Beauty"), Ariel (from "The Little Mermaid"), Belle (from "Beauty and the Beast"), Jasmine (from "Aladdin"), Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana (from "The Princess and the Frog"), Rapunzel (from "Tangled"), Merida (from "Brave"), Moana, and Raya. Sadly, Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry) from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" was not incorporated into the canon when Disney purchased Fox in 2019.

Each one of those characters has been played by a different voice actress in their original animated forms. Respectively, they were played by Adrianna Caselotti, Woods, Mary Costa, Jodi Benson, Paige O'Hara, Linda Larkin, Irene Bedard, Ming-Na Wen, Anika Noni Rose, Mandy Moore, Kelly MacDonald, Auli'i Cravalho, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Most of those actresses have only played one character each (even if some of them reprised their roles for sequels or video games). But only two of the above actresses have played more than one Disney Princess across media. A third performer, singer Lea Salonga, also provided the vocals for two separate Princesses.