A Sopranos Casting Call Was Shut Down By The Police When A Mob Showed Up

All due respect to "Shasta McNasty," but David Chase's "The Sopranos" is easily the most important television show of the last 25 years. The series about a New Jersey mobster whose worsening anxiety, brought on by the dueling stressors of work and family, forces him into therapy was an instant pop cultural sensation when it debuted January 10, 1999 on HBO (beating Harold Ramis' similarly themed "Analyze This" to release by a mere month). After around 70 years of gangster movies and television shows, we knew these guys operated in high-pressure environments; we just never considered they might see a shrink to deal with it.

Of course, a clever concept only gets you so far, something Chase — a veteran TV writer with Primetime Emmy-nominated credits on "The Rockford Files," "I'll Fly Away" and "Northern Exposure" — clearly understood. Go back and watch the first few episodes of "The Sopranos," and you'll be amazed at how fully fleshed out this world was from the outset (and how that controversial finale is where how it was always destined to end). By the end of the pilot, we feel like we've spent a full season with Tony (James Gandolfini) and Dr. Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco). And as the series goes on, this familiarity is both comforting and horrifying, sometimes in the same moment.

Despite the show's violence, Tony's resistance to and eventual acceptance of therapy helped destigmatize the notion of seeing a doctor for the betterment of one's mental health (most importantly, it accurately depicted the ebb and flow of the process, that working on oneself is a lifetime commitment). But according to David Chase, this wasn't the show's only positive contribution to society. It allowed a certain segment of the population to feel seen.