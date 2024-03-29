Godzilla X Kong Director Added A Line Of Dialogue Based On His Experience With Psychedelics

This article contains mild spoilers for "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire."

Adam Wingard's "Godzilla vs. Kong" was one of 2021's most pleasant blockbuster surprises, primarily because it represented a successful step up in filmmaking scale for the very talented Adam Wingard. More than a few eyebrows arched when the director, best known for his pulpy (and very R-rated) action and horror flicks, was tapped to referee the long-awaited MonsterVerse throwdown, but he took to the genre with gleeful ease. And, really, why wouldn't he? We were all kids once. The opportunity to make a mega-budget Godzilla and King Kong movie in one fell swoop is something many of us dreamed of as rambunctious eight-year-olds.

And it wasn't just about the kaiju combat! One of the film's most visually thrilling sequences found Kong and the Monarch team exploring the reverse-gravitational expanse of Hollow Earth (which Wingard considered his "'Star Wars' audition'). This realm, buried deep below the planet's surface, was home not only to the Titans but Kong's ancestors. For humans, it's a mind-bending up-is-down environment, one that takes a whole lot of getting used to. In other words, it's literally one of the last places on Earth a paranoid homebody like Brian Tyree Henry's Bernie Hayes would want to be.

So, naturally, when it came time to make "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," Wingard couldn't wait to take Bernie there.