Joel McHale Says He Dislocated Chevy Chase's Shoulder On The Set Of Community

Throughout its six season run, "Community" encountered a genuinely impressive set of challenges. First of all, series creator, Dan Harmon, was kicked off his own show, which considering his behavior wasn't all that shocking. An admitted heavy drinker, Harmon also became notorious for what The Hollywood Reporter referred to as his "eleventh-hour rewrites, or 'Harmon passes,'" which he would foist upon the cast and crew during filming. Harmon also fell out with star Chevy Chase, and the show was known for its long shooting days and erratic schedule. No wonder Alison Brie described the "Community" set as "frantic, frenetic, chaotic"

Then, there was the constant threat of cancellation, which loomed over "Community" until the show was actually canceled by NBC after its fifth season. Yahoo's then-new streaming service, Yahoo! Screen, picked up the show for its sixth and final season that seemed destined to fail. And fail it did. "Community" ended for good in 2015, but since then, fans have been awaiting a "Community" movie, with Harmon eager to follow through on the promise of "six seasons and a movie" — a phrase first spoken by Danny Pudi's Abed Nadir which quickly became a rallying cry for fans of the show itself. Indeed, the hashtag "#andamovie" appears before the credits of the final episode, suggesting the grueling task of making this beloved series wasn't quite over even after it was over.

Put simply, "Community" was never an easy show to make. But while most of these issues are pretty well known to even the most casual "Community" fan, there was one instance where a cast member injured one of his co-stars which you may not have heard about.