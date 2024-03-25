The Cut Luke Line That Stumped Mark Hamill During His Star Wars Screen Test

George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" is a structurally immaculate screenplay. You simply can't tell a sweeping intergalactic adventure — or, really, any kind of story — more thrillingly or efficiently. Beat for beat, it's considered the blockbuster narrative gold standard for a reason.

If, however, you're looking for a fantasy epic with dialogue that bounds off the page, might I recommend "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back"?

There is a certain genius to the specificity of Lucas' dialogue in the first movie. Characters drop references to Tosche Station, the Kessel Run, and the binary language of moisture vaporators like they're a part of everyday speech — and fans have seen this movie so many times that these references are now a part of their everyday speech.

Still, years before "Star Wars" changed the film industry, these were treacherously awkward words and phrases that, if recited with less than 100 percent conviction, would've landed with a rancor-ous thud. This meant Lucas needed total buy-in from his actors, or else his world-building prowess would be all for naught.

Obviously, the cast made it work. Clearly, it wasn't easy (given the way we still snicker at Luke's Tosche Station whine). And it's possible no one had a harder go of it than Mark Hamill, whose screen test included a line so clumsily written that Lucas cut it out of the screenplay.