The Spider-Man: No Way Home Decision That Had J.K. Simmons 'Caught Off-Guard'

In Jon Watts' 2019 film "Spider-Man: Far from Home," Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is tempted to cede control of a newly-bequeathed orbital missile network to an alleged interdimensional traveler nicknamed Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). Mysterio mentions that he's a superhero from a parallel timeline and that Earth is only now starting to reach into other dimensions. Mysterio's story will later prove to be a lie (he was, in fact, an earthbound villain), yet the notion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe multiverse was implanted in people's minds (building off its brief mention in "Doctor Strange").

That multiverse idea was then hammered home in the film's epilogue. After the day was saved and Mysterio was defeated, Spider-Man's secret identity was brazenly revealed on international TV by none other than J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons), a character not seen since Sam Raimi's 2007 film "Spider-Man 3." Raimi's films, it should be noted, are in a separate continuity from the MCU "Spider-Man" movies.

Simmons, then, was now playing two parallel versions of Jameson across two separate timelines. Parallel universes, we learn through this casting, are kind of chummy. More importantly, a grand inter-myth crossover film is imminent. And lo, in 2021, audiences witnessed "Spider-Man: No Way Home," a blockbuster that gathered together characters from at least five previous "Spider-Man" movies and three separate continuities.

In Raimi's films, Jameson looked the same way he did in the old-school Spider-Man comics: small mustache, a flat-top haircut, and a cigar always in his teeth. For "Far from Home" and "No Way Home," Jameson was bald. That would've been easy for Simmons to accept, but it seems that the producers also wanted a Jameson to go without his trademark mustache — something the actor objected to, as he discussed in a 2021 episode of the "Happy. Sad. Confused." podcast.