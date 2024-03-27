One Of X-Files' Best Episodes Would Have Been Very Different Without The Dick Van Dyke Show

In the episode of "The X-Files" called "Bad Blood," Agents Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Mulder (David Duchovny) have to get their story straight after Mulder murders a young man (Patrick Renna) believing him to be a vampire. Know immediately that "Bad Blood" is one of the rare comedy episodes of "The X-Files," and that it is deeply beloved by X-Philes the world over. Indeed, /Film listed it as the best episode of the series, replacing the show's usual funereal tone with one of whimsy. This is an episode wherein Mulder, when knocked in the head, uncontrollably begins singing "Theme from Shaft."

"Bad Blood" is told in a pair of flashbacks, telling slightly different versions of the same event, "Rashomon"-style. Scully recalls investigating a series of mysterious cattle exsanguinations in Texas and is careful to relate Mulder's behavior as cavalier and condescending. She also notes that there was no evidence of vampires. When Mulder tells the same story, he's demure and gentle. He also recalls that the local sheriff (Luke Wilson) had buck teeth, a feature he didn't have in Scully's version. In both versions, Scully and Mulder depict themselves as the clear-thinking hero and the other as a hanger-on.

It seems that the original teleplay for "Bad Blood," written by longtime "X-Files" producer Vince Gilligan (who penned 31 episodes of the show), was originally conceived as a spoof of the hit nonfiction NBC series "Unsolved Mysteries." In Andy Meisner's book "Resist or Serve: The Official Guide to the X-Files, vol. 4," Gilligan admitted that he wasn't able to get the "Unsolved Mysteries" angle to work properly, and began to panic.

Luckily, he was reminded of a "Rashomon"-inflected episode of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" called "The Night the Roof Fell In," and everything fell into place.