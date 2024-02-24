The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Great Escape

The late 1950s and the entirety of the 1960s was the golden age for big, brawny, studio-produced action-adventure epics. Films like "The Bridge on the River Kwai," "The Guns of Navarone," and "The Train" plopped big movie stars in the midst of finely crafted yarns about unflappable heroes pooling their expertise to pull off seemingly impossible tasks. Most of these were next-phase World War II movies that eschewed the reverential tone of the films made in the immediate wake of the conflict's end; they were less about the Axis enemy, and more about the ingenuity of men in high-pressure situations. When done well, they were hailed by critics and ticket-buyers alike.

And with due respect to the many entertaining entries in this subgenre, none of them can match the armrest-shredding suspense and rousing camaraderie of John Sturges "The Great Escape."

Working from a screenplay credited to W.R. Burnett and the wildly versatile James Clavell (which was based on a book by Paul Brickhill), Sturges endearingly captures the dutiful escape efforts of British and American WWII POWs being held at a German prison camp. Rather than despair, these men enthusiastically, almost cheerfully hurl themselves into the meticulous process of breaking out of this fiercely guarded detention center. To many of them, especially Richard Attenborough's squadron leader Big X, it's a thrilling challenge. The detainees are well aware they've been placed here because they're prone to fleeing, so this is, essentially, their coop-flying Super Bowl.

Everything works here, but the cast may be the film's most important element. It's a murderer's row of men's men that includes Steve McQueen, James Garner, Charles Bronson, James Coburn, and David McCallum. But it's not all throbbing testosterone: Donald Pleasence, James Donald, and Hannes Messemer (as the strangely sympathetic Kommandant) play against the macho grain in their own way.

It'd sure be swell to get these legends together for a reunion screening, but "The Great Escape" was made 61 years ago, which means these men are all quite dead. Well, almost all of them. There are two surviving members of the escape effort. So let's celebrate them while they're still with us!