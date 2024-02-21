Why That Doll In Star Wars: The Bad Batch Is So Incredibly Important: Lula Explained

This article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" season 3: "Confined," "Paths Unknown," and "Shadows of Tantiss."

In Billy Wilder's 1960 Best Picture winner "The Apartment," he was able to imbue a simple, cracked compact mirror with so much meaning that merely the sight of it at the right time told a story. I interviewed Rian Johnson once and we talked about how important it is to have symbols help tell the story. "I think the compact is the best example, and yes, that's solid gold whenever you can find that," said Johnson. "Whenever you can have a major emotional impact come from something that seems incidental when you first introduce it, that's the gold in the hills that you're digging for."

It's something that's very much on the mind of every writer, and the writers of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" are no different. They've been sowing seeds of these symbols throughout the first two seasons, and in the third season premiere, they pay one off beautifully — and it all revolves around a doll.