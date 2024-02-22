Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Finally Gives Kyoshi Her Due

This article contains spoilers for the live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" is one of the best and most influential American cartoons of the past 20 years. It's a show that Mark Hamill once worried was "too smart" for TV, delivering the kind of worldbuilding we normally associate with George Lucas' "Star Wars" or J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" while telling a story full of complex themes like war and genocide through the lens of a children's cartoon series. "The Last Airbender" even gave us the golden standard for redemption stories on television.

One particularly great aspect of the cartoon is the idea of the reincarnation cycle, which makes the Avatar stand out from other fantasy heroes. Throughout the original animated show, we learn about different incarnations of the Avatar, who provide wisdom and different perspectives. They also expand the world and history of "The Last Airbender," as we see how different Avatars were made for their respective eras and problems, making the show's setting lived-in and fleshed-out.

Unfortunately, Netflix's live-action remake does many things wrong. It tries to combine the child-like sense of fun and humor of the original cartoon with a gritty and violent "Game of Thrones" tone, yet the two never fully blend together. It also removes the complexity and idiosyncrasy of many characters in favor of a more generic fantasy adventure. At the same time, the live-action "Last Airbender" does some things right, like giving bigger roles to Aang's past lives. That includes the single best Avatar there is, Avatar Kyoshi.