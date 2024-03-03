Hayden Christensen Gave Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith's Youngling Actor A Real Scare

George Lucas' "Star Wars" Prequel Trilogy is bursting with provocative ideas. It is, in theory, a startlingly downbeat depiction of a slow-rolling fascist government takeover in which the protagonist shuts out his better angels and turns into a vindictive, genocidal monster. He accidentally kills the mother of his children, and nearly melts in volcanic lava after failing to murder his principled mentor. This is, mind you, a kids film.

That this outcome was a foregone conclusion needn't have diminished the awful power of Anakin Skywalker's horrible choice. And this being "Star Wars," no one was expecting nuance. But were we really expecting "Star Wars" to go there – and by "there," I mean dramatize the savage lengths to which a Sith-indoctrinated Anakin would have to go to completely wipe out the Jedi? Because unless all those cute little padawans went lockstep Hitler Youth, they almost certainly met with an ugly fate.

Personally, I was shocked when, in "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith," Lucas turned the massacre of the younglings into a personal mission for Anakin. It was absolutely the right call because, in the Original Trilogy, the destruction of Alderaan was too bloodless. The magnitude of the atrocity didn't register. You just shook your fist at Darth Vader as if he'd kicked over a kid's sand castle, and felt like order had been restored to the universe when Luke blew the Death Star to smithereens.

People might've died by the bushel in "Star Wars" at Vader's hands, but it was always at a distance. This was obviously on Lucas' mind in "Attack of the Clones" with Anakin's Tusken killing spree. And yet, when it came time for Hayden Christensen's Anakin to murder a bunch of children, no one was feeling the sense of menace – not even the child actors.