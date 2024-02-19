A Challenging Wonder Woman Scene Gave Gal Gadot And Kristen Wiig A Nasty Rash

In Patty Jenkins' bonkers superhero flick "Wonder Woman 1984," various characters have access to a magical wish-granting stone that is causing havoc in the world. Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) wishes her deceased beloved Trevor (Chris Pine) to be resurrected, but he has to occupy another person's body in order to live. The evil villain Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) wishes that he becomes the wishing stone, giving him wish-granting powers. Wonder Woman's mousy co-worker Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig) first wishes to be more like Wonder Woman, but eventually goes a little power mad and angry when that wish is granted. Later, Barbara wishes to become an "apex predator," transforming herself into a were-cheetah. During the film's climax, the cheetah version of Barbara and Wonder Woman — dressed like a golden angel — will do battle on the shores of a rocky, remote island. There are concrete slabs, power lines, catwalks, and the usual accouterments of all generic action climaxes.

The fight sees the two combatants flinging each other into walls, swinging by electrical wires, and eventually falling into the ocean where the struggle continues. When Barbara refuses to renounce her wish, determined to kill the superheroine, Wonder Woman grabs a live cable and electrocutes her. Audiences learn that power, when it is undergirded by envy, corrupts.

It seems that shooting the final fight was a massive headache for Gadot and Wiig. The pair were interviewed by Bazaar Magazine in 2020, and they shared how difficult a $200 million production like "Wonder Woman 1984" is. It seems that playing superheroines and supervillainesses is physically exhausting, especially when one has to jump into water and thrash around in monster makeup. It gets worse when there's milk in the water.