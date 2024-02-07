AMC Horror Series The Terror Returning For Season 3, Jennifer's Body Filmmaker Karyn Kusama Directing

'Historical horror' is not a term that's been especially popularized, but it's most effective when describing the delicious combination of historical events and fictional horror. This subgenre has been quietly enjoying a great run during the last decade or so: not only have there been several movies that brilliantly mix detail-heavy period settings with creepy goings-on ("The Witch," "Crimson Peak," "The Pale Blue Eye," et al.) but there have been a number of TV shows delving into historical horror with much success, such as Showtime's "Penny Dreadful."

Latest on the scene is AMC's "The Terror," a series that so far has been able to vary its period setting, themes, and even tone thanks to being anthologized season to season. After the first season, which was based on author Dan Simmons' novel "The Terror" (hence the series' name), the second season went on to tell an original tale set in and around the Japanese internment camps in America during WWII.

Now, AMC (via Variety) has just announced that a third season of "The Terror" is underway, and is somewhat returning to the show's roots as an adaptation. This time around, the season will be adapting the novel "The Devil in Silver" by Victor LaValle. To sweeten the pot, not only will LaValle be a writer and executive producer on the season, but he'll be working alongside Chris Cantwell (a veteran of AMC's "Halt & Catch Fire" and "Lodge 49") and none other than Karyn Kusama, director of the brilliant "The Invitation" and "Jennifer's Body," who will executive produce the series as well as direct the first two episodes. Based on what Cantwell and Kusama are saying about the show, "The Terror: Devil in Silver" might prove to be the best season yet.