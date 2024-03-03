Wonder Woman's Sequel Secrecy Had Kristen Wiig In A State Of Paranoia

In Patty Jenkins' bonkers superhero sequel "Wonder Woman 1984," a smarmy yuppie named Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) has discovered an ancient wishing stone that can grant him one wish, but only in exchange for something valuable to him. Maxwell, rather than making a wish, gets clever, wishing to absorb the powers of the stone, and become a wishing object himself. When someone touches him and makes a wish, he has the power to grant it, but can now make vocal demands in exchange. He essentially wishes for more wishes.

A mousy nerd named Barbara Minvera (Kristen Wiig), who works with Wonder Woman's secret identity Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), clearly has a crush on her, coveting Diana's assured demeanor. Barbara also has a chance to make a wish on the wishing stone and wishes to be more like Diana, not knowing that Diana is an immortal demigoddess with superpowers. Barbara's superpowers, however, go to her head, turning her into a snarling supervillain. Eventually, Barbara makes a second wish (at Maxwell Lord's urging) to become "an apex predator." For the film's final showdown, Barbara has transformed into a weird, furry cat person. Wiig's character was based on the 1987 Wonder Woman character Cheetah, a werecat

"Wonder Woman 1984" is a very strange, clunky, poorly written mess, and it features one of the worst Ronald Reagan impersonations imaginable. Wiig, however, is not at fault, as she brings a lot of energy to her role, playing against type as a super-powered cat monster. She's convincing as both a nebbish and a violent super-babe.

In talking to Gadot for Bazaar Magazine back in 2020, Wiig revealed that the secrecy surrounding a DC superhero movie was overwhelming, and she became instantly paranoid when she recklessly said the film's title out loud while on a phone call.