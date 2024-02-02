Mark Gustafson, Oscar-Winning Co-Director Of Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, Is Dead At 64

February has barely gotten underway, but 2024 is already hard at work taking beloved artists from us. Mark Gustafson, a pillar of stop-motion and the co-director of the Oscar-winning film "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," sadly passed away on Thursday, February 1, at age 64, The Oregonian reports.

Though del Toro's name is in the film's title and his influence and style is in every aspect of the film, it was Gustafson who handled most of the day-to-day animation directing duties on "Pinocchio." His style and eye are as big a part of the reason for that movie's success as del Toro's.

Born on September 19, 1959, Gustafson had a long and celebrated career in animation that started back in the 1980s at The House That Claymation Built, when the animator worked at the celebrated Will Vinton Studios. It was there that Gustafson lent his talents to projects featuring the California Raisins characters, the claymation sequences in "Return to Oz," the Eddie Murphy stop-motion sitcom "The PJs," and much more. Before he co-directed "Pinocchio," Gustafson also served as the animation director on Wes Anderson's Oscar-nominated stop-motion Roald Dahl film adaptation "Fantastic Mr. Fox."

Gustafson had been developing an animated series with studio ShadowMachine titled "Milepost 88," which was announced shortly after "Pinocchio" won the Oscar.