The Entire Star Trek: The Next Generation Cast Will Receive The Saturn Lifetime Achievement Award

The respectable Saturn Awards were first launched in 1973 by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films, and have been presented annually ever since.

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" has won multiple Saturns in the past, notably winning Best Genre Series twice during its initial run. Additionally, Patrick Stewart and Brent Spiner won Saturns for their acting, playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Lieutenant Commander Data respectively. Frustratingly, no other member of the show's venerated ensemble won Saturns for their performance.

Until now. As announced by TrekMovie, a special Lifetime Achievement Saturn award will be given to Stewart, Spiner, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, LeVar Burton, Jonathan Frakes, and Wil Wheaton. That group represents the core ensemble of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," with most of them having appeared in all seven seasons of the TV series and in four movies. Also, all of them have returned to the franchise for guest appearances "Star Trek: Picard," including a reunion for that show's third season. A Saturn is a way for the sci-fi community to acknowledge just how important "Next Generation" has become in the fabric of popular culture, and recognize how important the cast was to the show's staying power.

A special ceremony will be held on February 4, 2024, and eager fans will be able to watch a broadcast on the website ElectricNow.tv. Kevin Feige, the head honcho of Marvel Studios, will present the award to Stewart, Spiner, Sirtis, McFadden, Dorn, and Wheaton. Sadly Frakes and Burton will not be able to attend.