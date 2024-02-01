How To Watch Curb Your Enthusiasm

After 12 seasons spread across 24 years, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is coming to an end. The 12th and final season of this beloved comedy series premieres this month, on February 4, 2024. And the final season will continue "to prove how seemingly trivial details of one's day-to-day life can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go."

Regarding the final season, Larry David said:

"As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so 'Larry David,' I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders."

If you've never watched the show, it's probably unlikely that you can binge all previous 11 seasons and be caught up in time for the premiere of season 12. But if you want to go back and relive the magic of Larry David's misanthropic adventures, you might be wondering, "Just how the heck do I watch this show?" That's where this post comes in handy! It might seem obvious to some of you, but if you're unaware of how to watch "Curb Your Enthusiasm," we're here to help.