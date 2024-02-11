Captain Marvel's MCU Movie Cost The Comics Their Most Important Writer

Captain Marvel is a superhero who has gone through some tumultuous times. The character otherwise known as Carol Danvers might be an A-lister now, but it took a long time to grant her the status she's since become synonymous with. When she first debuted in "Marvel Super-Heroes" #13 back in 1987, Carol was known as Ms. Marvel. She was created, in part, to capitalize on the women's liberation movement that had been taking the country by storm for nearly 20 years — but the effects of the movement wouldn't create lasting change for her character for a while.

Carol's bizarre journey was recently catalogued in the insider book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios." It didn't take long for her to get her own solo series, "Ms. Marvel," in the late '70s, but she was frequently written by men, few of whom fully understood the feminist movement they were meant to be embodying. "If you look at the comics, the further you go back, the less clothes Carol Danvers seems to be wearing," said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. "Oftentimes it's a one-piece bathing suit, basically."

Some of Carol's most infamous storylines are similarly problematic, culminating in 1980's "The Avengers" #200. The issue saw Carol abducted, brainwashed and impregnated by a time-traversing alien. It's stomach-churning stuff; the veritable rock bottom of her comic book history. Though not every storyline would use Carol in such abysmal ways, it would take years for Ms. Marvel to become Captain Marvel, eschew her skimpy costume, and find some semblance of autonomy. That transition can be credited largely to one writer in particular, Kelly Sue DeConnick. Without her celebrated run for the character, the Carol Danvers we all know and love might never have existed, and the film "Captain Marvel" would likely look very, very different.