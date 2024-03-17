Angelina Jolie And Denzel Washington's The Bone Collector Roles Came With A Stipulation

Following the success of Jonathan Demme's "The Silence of the Lambs" in 1991, Hollywood released an eight-year-long tidal wave of serial killer thrillers, each one pulpier than the last. This was the era of "Seven," "Copycat," "Along Came a Spider," "Jennifer 8," "See No Evil," "Eye of the Beholder," "Sliver," "Knight Moves," and any number of others. Right at the end of the decade came Phillip Noyce's 1999 thriller "The Bone Collector," based on the airport novel by Jeffery Deaver. Deaver's original novel was the first of the long-running Lincoln Rhyme series, a series that saw its 16th installment published in 2023. Lincoln Rhyme, thanks to a spinal accident, could not move his body below his neck, and fought crime from his bed, deducting details, looking at pictures, and relying on his team.

In the film adaptation, Denzel Washington played Lincoln Rhyme and Angelina Jolie played his plucky crime fighting partner Amelia Donaghy. These were some notably high-profile actors for such pulpy material. Luckily the actors were immensely appealing (as they always are) and Jeremy Iacone's script was tight and good. Made on a mid-budget of $48 million, "The Bone Collector" made $151 million worldwide. It's a pretty good flick.

Both Washington and Jolie were busy and in-demand in 1999. Washington would appear in "The Hurricane" later the same year, and receive an Oscar nomination, while Jolie was to win an Oscar for her performance in "Girl, Interrupted" released the following month. How, one might ask, did the makers of a mid-budget thriller like "The Bone Collector" manage to secure the talents of two of the hottest actors in Hollywood?

According to an article from SyFy, Noyce arranged an unusual financial deal.