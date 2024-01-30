One Of The Greatest Thrillers Of All Time Gets A Netflix Remake With The Wages Of Fear Trailer

In 1950, French author Georges Arnaud wrote a novel with the translated title of "The Wages of Fear," and three years later, director Henri-Georges Clouzot adapted it into one of the most tense films ever made. When a gargantuan fire breaks out at an isolated oil derrick in the middle of nowhere, the only way to stop the problem is to literally blow up the entire site. The problem is, it will take a hell of a lot of nitroglycerin to do that. Naturally, that compound is highly combustible and incredibly sensitive. If you jostle it around, it explodes. It turns out the only way to transport it is to pack it into the back of trucks, physically drive it across incredibly rough terrain, and hope for the best. The drivers, broke and trapped in a dead-end town with no prospects, are offered astronomical sums of money to make the trek, and their perilous journey begins.

"The Exorcist" director William Friedkin directed a remake called "Sorcerer" in 1977, and against all odds, managed to improve on the original. His version contains absolutely elite filmmaking from a director at the top of his game, and I'm comfortable calling it one of the most suspenseful films ever made.

Now, "Ganglands" director Julien Leclercq has taken the baton for yet another remake, once again called "The Wages of Fear."