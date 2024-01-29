Why Catherine O'Hara Quit Saturday Night Live After Just One Week

Canadian actress Catherin O'Hara was bumping up against "Saturday Night Live" for years before she landed a job on the show. Early in her career, O'Hara performed with the Toronto branch of the famed comedy troupe The Second City, serving as an understudy for comedienne Gilda Radner. O'Hara stepped into Rander's shoes when the latter left to get a job on "Saturday Night Live." The remaining Toronotoites stayed back and founded their own sketch comedy series, "SCTV," which debuted in 1976. "SCTV" proved to be fertile ground for upcoming comedy superstars. In addition to O'Hara, John Candy, Eugene Levy, Rick Moranis, Dave Thomas, Andrea Martin, Martin Short, Joe Flaherty, and Harold Ramis all broke through. "SCTV" was huge in Canada, but remained secondary to "Saturday Night Live" down in the United States.

"SCTV" lasted for six seasons and ran 135 episodes, while "Saturday Night Live" (beyond all expectations) persists to this day. Three members of "SCTV" also ended up becoming regular members of the "SNL" cast: Short, Robin Duke, and Tony Rosato.

It seems that Catherine O'Hara was also hired in the early 1980s to make the commute to New York and work on "SNL." In a new interview with People Magazine, O'Hara revealed that "SCTV" only haphazardly renewed contracts, and that there were long breaks in filming that required stop-gap jobs to fill. "SNL" was to fill one of the gaps. A sense of loyalty, however, got the better of O'Hara and she (one might say wisely) remained with her home troupe.