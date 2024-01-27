Rob Reiner Had James Caan Crawling Through Spit On The Set Of Misery

Logistically, Rob Reiner's filmed adaptation of Stephen King's "Misery" sounds like a breeze of a production. Set mostly in one location with two actors, it could've easily been shot as a glorified stage play — and King's narrative is viciously compelling enough that it would've worked just fine via proscenium framing.

But Reiner, riding one of cinema's most impressive hit streaks ("This Is Spinal Tap," "The Sure Thing," "Stand by Me," "The Princess Bride" and "When Harry Met Sally..."), wanted to plunge audiences into Victorian romance author Paul Sheldon's life-or-death struggle with Annie Wilkes, his number one fan. So he hired cinematographer Barry Sonnenfeld, renowned for his visually dynamic collaborations with Joel and Ethan Coen, to drive home the literally immobilizing terror of a bed-ridden writer tortured into bringing a character he detests back to life.

Paul is in bad shape when Annie rescues him from a blizzard-caused car crash, and, initially, it seems like the worst he'll endure is flattery from a fan he secretly despises. But when Annie reads the galley copy of his latest novel and discovers he's killed off her favorite character, his seeming savior tortures him into bringing the bane of his creative existence back to life. And to ensure that the on-the-mend Paul won't make a break for it, Annie shatters his ankles with a sledgehammer.

Thus begins an unforgettable skirmish that's harrowingly captured by stars James Caan and Kathy Bates. The latter won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance, while the former was denied a nomination. Obviously, Bates got the flashier role, but Caan deserved some kind of recognition for the punishment and, in one case, humiliation to which he was subjected on set.