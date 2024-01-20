What Apollo 18's Director Wishes He Could Go Back And Change About The Film

Found footage horror movies are a dime a dozen, but they can still produce some of the scariest moments in horror. Whether set in a single bedroom or the vastness of the Maryland woods, plenty of the best horror movies can be found in the found footage genre.

One underrated found footage movie is the sci-fi horror film "Apollo 18." Released in 2011 and directed by Gonzalo López-Gallego from a script by Brian Miller, the film asks one question — why did we stop going to the moon? Rather than budget cuts and a lack of public interest in the space program, "Apollo 18" imagines a fictionalized version of the canceled Apollo 18 mission that quickly descends into terror and death. In the film, a trio of astronauts heading to the moon in 1974 learn their mission is not to study moon rocks or even Soviet missiles, but a recently-discovered alien species living on the moon.

Though the film was a moderate box office hit, it got a mostly negative critical reception. In a recent interview with Syfy Wire, director López-Gallego addressed the regrets he has with "Apollo 18" and said he would have "gotten out onto the surface a little bit more" if he could do the movie all over again. "I would have let the audience breathe a little bit more. Maybe cut back to something on Earth. I'm not sure. It was obviously supposed to be contained and give that sense of paranoia between these two guys."