X-Men And Designated Survivor Actor Adan Canto Has Died At 42
Adan Canto, star of "Designated Survivor" and "X-Men: Days of Future Past," has died at the age of 42. The actor had been privately battling appendiceal cancer, according to Deadline. Canto managed to parlay a musical career in Mexico into a successful acting career in Hollywood. He most recently starred in the Fox drama "The Cleaning Lady" as the male lead in the first two seasons alongside Elodie Yung.
Canto had originally intended to return for the show's upcoming third season, but his health prevented that from being a possibility. The series will pay tribute to Canto during the season 3 premiere. Fox and Warner Bros. TV had the following to say in a joint statement:
"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago. Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly."
"Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon," his wife Stephanie Ann Canto wrote on Instagram following his passing. Canto is survived by his wife and two children, Roman Alder and Eve Josephine.
Hollywood mourns the loss of Adan Canto
Canto had largely worked in TV during his career, with his first major Hollywood role coming on Fox's "The Following," which also starred Kevin Bacon. He also had a memorable role on Netflix's drug drama Narcos as "Minister Lara." One of his biggest roles to date was starring with Kiefer Sutherland in the drama "Designated Survivor" as Aaron Shore, the Vice President. While Canto didn't have a huge movie career, he did memorably play the mutant Sunspot in 2014's "X-Men: Days of Future Past."
There was an outpouring of support for Canto on social media in the wake of his passing. "I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto," Sutherland wrote on Instagram. "He was such a wonderful spirit. As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed." Maggie Q, who also starred with the late actor on "Designated Survivor," took to Instagram to pay her respects as well, saying the following:
"Beautiful friend.... You are the level of person that Hollywood didn't even deserve. Kindness and warmth and generosity of spirit- total dedication to your family, and ALWAYS doing the right thing. No one had your moral compass nor did they even come close. I don't understand this. Anyone who knew you was a lucky one. That's all I do know."
RIP, Adan Canto. You will be missed.