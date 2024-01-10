X-Men And Designated Survivor Actor Adan Canto Has Died At 42

Adan Canto, star of "Designated Survivor" and "X-Men: Days of Future Past," has died at the age of 42. The actor had been privately battling appendiceal cancer, according to Deadline. Canto managed to parlay a musical career in Mexico into a successful acting career in Hollywood. He most recently starred in the Fox drama "The Cleaning Lady" as the male lead in the first two seasons alongside Elodie Yung.

Canto had originally intended to return for the show's upcoming third season, but his health prevented that from being a possibility. The series will pay tribute to Canto during the season 3 premiere. Fox and Warner Bros. TV had the following to say in a joint statement:

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago. Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly."

"Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon," his wife Stephanie Ann Canto wrote on Instagram following his passing. Canto is survived by his wife and two children, Roman Alder and Eve Josephine.