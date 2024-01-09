How Netflix's Beef Made Golden Globes History

The feud between Steven Yeun and Ali Wong's road-raging characters in Netflix comedy-drama "Beef" was hot enough to win both actors a Golden Globe each, for Best Actor and Best Actress in a limited series, alongside a third win for Best Miniseries or TV Film. Wong in particular made history with her win, becoming the first actress of Asian descent to win in the category. (Yeun was mistakenly reported as being the first actor of Asian descent to win in his category, but that milestone was achieved by Darren Criss in 2019.)

"Beef" kicks off with a close encounter between the cars of struggling contractor Danny Cho (Yeun) and wealthy entrepreneur Amy Lau (Wong). Since both are brimming with suppressed rage over various problems in their lives, the near-miss triggers excessive horn-honking, an uncalled-for middle finger, and ultimately a furious car chase. But that battle is only the start of the war as Danny and Amy both become obsessed with their newfound nemeses, kicking off a grudge-match that escalates wildly out of control.

In his acceptance speech for the Best Miniseries win, show creator Lee Sung Jin thanked the real-life driver whose road rage incident inspired the series: "Sir, I hope you honk and yell and inspire others for years to come."