A Truck Full Of Letters Got Star Wars Re-Released In Theaters

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm, I was able to conduct an interview with Rick McCallum for "Star Wars Insider." It appeared in issues #204 and #205 and covered everything from his time working on "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" to the unmade "Star Wars Underworld" television show.

One of the most surprising answers I got was when I asked about the reasons behind the "Star Wars: Special Edition" release to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the original "Star Wars." The conventional wisdom was that it was a way for Lucasfilm to help finance the prequel films. More cynical folks would even refer to it as a cash grab. But there was a little more to it than that.

"The driving force behind it at that particular time was a wonderful guy who ran the marketing division of Fox named Tom Sherak," McCallum told me. The producer explained: