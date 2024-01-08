The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Bonnie And Clyde

Beatty was already an established actor by the time he played daredevil criminal Clyde in "Bonnie and Clyde," having made his movie debut six years earlier in "Splendor in the Grass." His antihero character may have been gunned down at the end of the movie, but that explosive scene was just the beginning of an especially fruitful era of the actor's career; the film marks his first official producer credit, meaning when the movie earned 10 Academy Award nominations, Beatty was high on the list of people to thank.

The actor would go on to produce some of his most memorable movies, from "Heaven Can Wait" and "Shampoo" to "Dick Tracy" and Elaine May's now-reappraised infamous flop "Ishtar." Beatty has a shockingly good track record, though, with 14 Oscar nominations despite appearing in only about two dozen films across his lifetime. Beatty's work slowed down beginning in the '80s, and he's only appeared in two films — "Town & Country" and "Rules Don't Apply" — in the 21st century.

There seem to be many reasons for Beatty's career slowdown, but the actor did make one famous appearance in recent years: along with Dunaway, he was one of the presenters at the 2017 Oscars who accidentally awarded Best Picture to "La La Land" over "Moonlight." The pair presented the award again in 2018. Once a notorious ladies' man, Beatty has been married to actress Annette Bening since 1992. In 2022, a woman filed a lawsuit claiming Beatty had sexually coerced her as a teen, but that suit was later dismissed with prejudice.