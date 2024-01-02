Star Wars Is Still Trying To Explain A Major Rise Of Skywalker Plot Point Years Later

In director J.J. Abrams' 2019 film "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker," heroes Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac) are searching for something called a Sith Wayfinder, a widget that would allow them to locate a hidden planet called Exogol: the place where the evil Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) is hiding out and building a fleet of warships. To find the Wayfinder, however, the heroes must first decipher some runes written in an ancient, forbidden Sith language etched onto the Blade of Ochi. Their translation droid C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) can translate the runes, but the information about the Sith language is embedded deep within his programming, and to extract it, a droid expert named Babu Frik has to wipe out C-3PO's memory entirely.

This was not the first time C-3PO's memory had been wiped. At the end of the 2005 film "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith," the droid's mind was erased by Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits), explaining why he had no recollection of the events of the prequel trilogy in the original "Star Wars" movie. C-3PO's memory was also wiped by Cad Bane during the Clone Wars, so the droid is probably used to it by now. Or maybe not. He wouldn't know.

Don't worry about C-3PO, though. Evidently, his droid buddy R2-D2 stored a backup of C-3PO's memory on a flash drive or something, and there is a scene at the end of "Rise of Skywalker" showing that C-3PO's memories had been restored.

Which memories, though? All of them from every mindwipe, or just the memories since his last midwipe? Michael Kogge's "Rise of Skywalker" junior novelization makes it clear which memories were restored and which ones weren't. By that book's description, C-3PO might remember everything.