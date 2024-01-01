William Shatner's Idea For Star Trek II Would Have Altered The Course Of The Franchise

It's most popularly accepted by Trekkies and by general audiences that, of the 13 "Star Trek" movies to date, Nicholas Meyer's 1982 film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" is the best. It's certainly the most celebrated, and one might find "The Wrath of Khan" the most commonly programmed Trek flick at repertory movie theaters. It's easy to understand why it's so beloved; "Khan" is, compared to its 1979 predecessor, a straight-up action picture. "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" was a deliberately paced psychedelic light show akin to Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey," and ended with a character evolving into light. "Khan," meanwhile, was a juicy revenge film starring Ricardo Montalbán as an overacting supervillain, hellbent on destruction, and climaxing with a battleship-like, weapons-forward faceoff in a nebula. "Motion Picture" is for meditating. "Khan" is outright thrilling.

When a follow-up to "Motion Picture" was still in development, "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry had a wild idea that, sadly, was never used. According to William Shatner's memoir "Star Trek Movie Memories," Roddenberry had written a story wherein Klingons go back in time to 1963 and prevent the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Kirk and Co. would have to use the living time portal, the Guardian of Forever, to travel back in time and ensure it happened. Evidently, the pitch was so wild, and "Motion Picture" was such a financial disappointment, that Roddenberry was removed from the project.

In a 2017 interview with IGN, Shatner confirmed that early ideas for "Star Trek II" were not going to be Khan-centric, and none of them weren't meant to be an extension of the TV series. It was Paramount that insisted that "Star Trek II" be an extension of a notable episode of the TV series.