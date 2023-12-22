The Chilling Real-Life Murders That Inspired Black Christmas

Have you heard of the urban legend "The Babysitter and the Man Upstairs?" Dating back to the 1960s, the urban legend talks about a female babysitter watching television — having put the children to bed upstairs — when she receives a call from a man asking her to check on the kids. While the babysitter ignores the man's instructions many times, the frequency of the calls unsettles her, prompting her to call the cops. Once the cops arrive, they inform her that the call was coming from inside the house all along — upstairs, to be precise, where the unidentified man had already killed the children.

This grisly myth was the basis for director Bob Clark's 1974 slasher "Black Christmas," where residents of a sorority house have to contend with repeated calls from an unknown man amid an unsettling disappearance among their group. The genre trope of a sinister killer calling from within the house has been employed in several films that use this device to amp up the scares, but "Black Christmas" manages to amplify it further with bursts of anxiety-riddled suspense and gory violence. However, Clark's film is not just a creative retelling of the urban legend alone; it is also based on a series of real-life murders that took place in the Westmount neighborhood of Montreal, Quebec.

Although the film was initially supposed to be a dramatic retelling of these murders, the script underwent numerous alterations, including a shift in setting and the incorporation of young adult characters who are part of a sorority. In the end, the combination of such a terrifying real-life event with a spooky urban legend birthed a highly disturbing slasher-thriller that inverts the traditional emotions associated with Christmas. Let us dive deeper into the murders that inspired Clark's film.