Adam Sandler's Spaceman – Release Date, Cast, Director, And More Info

When Paul Thomas Anderson went against the industry grain and cast Adam Sandler as the lead in his fourth feature, "Punch Drunk Love," many people in Hollywood felt the brashly talented filmmaker's ego had inflated to Welles-ian proportions. After the dazzling excess of "Magnolia" (which was more divisive at the time than it is now), there was a sense that he was provoking for provocation's sake. Outside of Steven Seagal, it's possible there wasn't a more critically loathed star in America — and it wasn't just the movies they hated. They detested him. They considered him a charisma vacuum who needed someone as irresistibly lovable as Drew Barrymore to render his presence in a film tolerable.

Anderson shattered these misconceptions. Though Sandler didn't dive headlong into dramas after "Punch Drunk Love," he'd take on a non-comedic part every few years and remind us of his untapped potential — which he fully realized in Noah Baumbach's 2017 dramedy "The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)." Two years later, he electrified audiences as a doomed degenerate gambler in the Safdies' "Uncut Gems." Though he was robbed of an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, it now feels like only a matter of time before he gets his Oscars due.

Could his day at last arrive as the star of Johan Renck's 2024 science-fiction drama, "Spaceman?" It's far too early to say, but the material sounds like it could put Sandler through the emotional ringer and, perhaps, elicit his most sympathetic performance since James L. Brooks' criminally underrated "Spanglish."