The Best New Blu-Ray Releases: Indiana Jones, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, And More

After the disappointment of "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," some folks wanted one more Indy adventure so Harrison Ford's whip-cracking archeologist could go out on a high note. Unfortunately, they got their wish in the form of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," a huge box office flop. To be fair, "Dial of Destiny" isn't terrible. It's just kind of ... uninspired. And I think there's a very obvious reason for this: it's not a Steven Spielberg movie. Say what you will about "Crystal Skull," but for all that film's flaws, it still had the power of Spielberg's skill behind the camera. "Dial of Destiny" helmer James Mangold is a solid filmmaker, but he's no Spielberg. As a result, he crafts a serviceable but kind of forgettable swan song for Indy. Which is a pity, because Harrison Ford is quite good here, playing Indy as a man facing his own mortality and dealing with grief and loss. If there's one reason to watch this thing, it's for Ford, who could've phoned his last Indy adventure in, but instead headed into eternity with his dignity intact.

Special features:

The Making of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny

Chapter 1 – Prologue –Harrison Ford leaps back into action as Indiana Jones! Journey to 1944 as this featurette reveals the filmmakers, characters, stunts, locations, and incredible visual effects that make up the thrilling opening of Dial of Destiny!

Chapter 2 – New York – Blast off to adventure as James Mangold showcases the re-creation of 1969 Manhattan for the Moon Parade chase. This featurette spotlights Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as John Williams conducts his beautiful new theme for this compelling character.

Chapter 3 – Morocco – The man in the hat is back! Explore Morocco as this featurette breaks down the white-knuckle stunts of the medina tuk-tuk chase and hotel brawl. Meet Teddy (Ethann Isidore), Indy's precocious new ally in the hunt for the dial!

Chapter 4 – Sicily – Meet Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) as he guides our heroes on a perilous underwater treasure hunt! Catch up with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on location in Sicily and explore the caverns, traps, and bugs surrounding Archimedes' tomb!

Chapter 5 – Finale – This featurette breaks down the thrilling climax to the Indiana Jones series. Cast and filmmakers James Mangold, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, John Williams, Steven Spielberg, and Harrison Ford bid farewell to one of the greatest heroes of all time.

Score Only Version of the Movie - Listen to John Williams' iconic music on an isolated track as you watch the film