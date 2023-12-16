Naming Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget's New Farm Was A Legal Minefield [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget."

Happy Chicken Farms. Happy Egg Co. Organics Happy Family. Happy Farms. The Happy Chicken Project. In the worlds of farming and agriculture, "happy" is an extremely popular word — so much so that the new movie "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget" avoided it entirely when naming their fictional chicken farm with a dark side. "Originally it was called Happy Land Farms, but we couldn't go there for legal reasons because so many food producers use 'happy' in their branding that it was just a minefield," director Sam Fell told /Film's Hannah Shaw-Williams in a new interview.

The farm where mama chicken Ginger (Thandiwe Newton) ends up is certainly not a happy one, as trailers for the film have already revealed that its owners have a plan to turn their resident fowl into chicken nuggets. There's brainwashing, fattening up, and all manner of goings-on that might make similarly named real-life farms bristle at the idea of an implied connection. Thus, script writers instead went with the equally ironic and foreboding name "Fun Land Farms" instead. Its slogan, which Fell calls "an ironic twist" on the idyllic nature of the bird sanctuary home where Ginger starts the movie, is "Where chickens find their happy endings."