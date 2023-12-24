Why Paramount TV's President Once Threatened To Fire Patrick Stewart From Star Trek

"I won't repeat what I said, but I walked off the set," Stewart recalled in the 2014 documentary, adding that others around him were insisting he'd already been announced and couldn't leave a live recording. "I said 'F**k it, I'm out of here,'" Stewart told Shatner, the word bleeped but obvious for the family-friendly doc. According to the actor, he went all the way home, but was soon called back for a meeting with the big boss. "I had hardly been home more than a few minutes before my phone rang," he recalled. "'John Pike wants to see you in his office at two o'clock this afternoon.' I stood in front of his desk and was basically read the riot act."

Stewart relayed the story with a righteous little twinkle in his eye, as he said that off the record, Pike told him he understood why he acted the way he did. Still, he said, the exec told him he'd "embarrassed the studio," which was trying to keep the moment from reaching the press. Both Stewart and Pikes' differing stories about the actors' near-firing paint the storyteller as the hero, but the fact that there were enough points of conflict that neither remembered (or was willing to mention) the other's story is also telling. Frankly, "Chaos on the Bridge" makes "Star Trek: The Next Generation" sound like a job anyone would want to quit — even without a rogue weatherman and bit of public shaming in the cafeteria. Stewart obviously stuck with the show, playing Picard for 10 more seasons of "Star Trek" shows, including a recent reunion with his original castmates on "Star Trek: Picard."

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" is currently streaming on Paramount+. You can also watch the 2014 William Shatner documentary "Chaos on the Bridge" for free on YouTube Movies and TV.