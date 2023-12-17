This Gene Hackman Classic Inspired A Key Part Of The Boys In The Boat [Exclusive]

The 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, Germany were about more than sports. The world was still mired in the Great Depression, and faced the prospect of a second world war as fascism flourished throughout Europe. As such, there couldn't have been a worse time for Berlin to host the games. They gave Hitler a global platform to espouse his white supremacist views, and he vigorously exploited the opportunity by putting on an Aryan spectacle that made him look like the god emperor of the greatest (and whitest) country on Earth.

And so it was important for the free-ish world to trounce Hitler's athletes whenever possible. When we look back on the games now, the first figure that comes to mind is African-American track-and-field prodigy Jesse Owens, who won four gold medals as Hitler fumed from his box in his imposing, 100,000-seat Olympiastadion. But there were other triumphs, one of the most notable being the U.S. men's rowing team's victory over the favored Germans. They were a motley collection of lower- and middle-class kids from the University of Washington who'd endured tremendous financial hardship to stay in school. As documented in Daniel James Brown's nonfiction book, "The Boys in the Boat," every single one of their achievements, culminating with their narrow gold medal win over Italy and Germany, was hard-earned.

It's a story tailor-made for Hollywood, so it's no surprise that an adaptation is finally hitting theaters. Directed by George Clooney, "The Boys in the Boat" stars Callum Turner as Joe Rantz, a rower who survived a brutal childhood to become a member of this legendary team. The crew's coach, Al Ulbrickson, is played by Joel Edgerton. Sports movies like this are often defined by the portrayal of their coach, and, according to Edgerton, he looked to one of the greatest works of the genre for inspiration.