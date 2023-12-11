Filming Oola's Star Wars Scenes Was Even More Uncomfortable Than It Looked

Let's all celebrate an underappreciated character in "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi." That character is Oola (Femi Taylor), the enslaved Twi'lek dancer working for crime boss Jabba the Hutt. While my own headcanon says she could have escaped after being thrown into the rancor pit since we didn't actually see her die (shut up, because I need to believe it), she didn't have an easy time while living and entertaining under duress at Jabba's palace.

As it turns out, the dancing wasn't easy for Taylor either. She's a wonderful performer who was a dancer in the musical "Cats" in London and in the 1998 TV movie of the play. She was even asked back to film new scenes for the "Return of the Jedi" special edition, including some time in the rancor pit. (It's best not to think about how she had to deal with the CGI song performed in the special edition.) Taylor spoke about what it was like doing that dance while chained to a platform, dealing with her lekku (the tentacles on a Twi'lek's head), and her costume in "Star Wars Insider" #108 in 2009.