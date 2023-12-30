Why Iron Man's Famous Cave Scene Almost Didn't Make It Into The Film

A decade and a half after the 2008 premiere of Marvel's "Iron Man," it's hard to remember a time without it. The film took a lesser-known comic book character and turned him into the most popular member of the Avengers, made him a cultural phenomenon, and changed the landscape of popular film as we know it. The film helped to revive Robert Downey Jr.'s career after his battle with substance abuse and made him one of the most beloved names in the geek world.

When we meet Tony Stark, he's kind of a jerk. He's rich, inherited his father's company, makes weapons of mass destruction, and he's really full of himself. However, when he's ambushed during a weapons test in Afghanistan and ends up in the hands of the terrorist organization the Ten Rings, he's gravely injured and shoved in a cave with fellow prisoner Yinsen (Shaun Toub). That cave scene ... well, it doesn't take away his incredibly high self-confidence, but the circumstances of that part of the film change him. He's dying, and someone he doesn't know helps him. He realizes what his life so far has amounted to. It moves him forward and sets him on the path of crime-fighting as a superhero.

It's hard to imagine "Iron Man" without that pivotal scene in the cave, but, according to the book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards, it almost didn't make it into the film.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).